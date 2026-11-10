Ripon approves restrictions on feeding stray and feral cats on public property

The Ripon City Council unanimously approved new restrictions on feeding stray and feral cats on public property, despite opposition from animal advocates who say the rules could make it harder to care for the animals.

The ordinance passed 5-0 after dozens of community members spoke during public comment. Council members waived the full reading and approved the measure without further discussion.

Under the new rules, anyone who wants to feed cats on public property must first receive written approval from the city's Animal Control department. Violators will receive a warning before facing fines of up to $200.

The restrictions have raised concerns among advocates who say they could interfere with independent trap-neuter-return, or TNR, efforts. Those programs aim to reduce feral cat populations by trapping cats, having them spayed or neutered and returning them to their outdoor environments.

During public comment, several residents questioned whether the city would be able to care for cats if people were no longer allowed to feed them.

One speaker pointed to a city staff report acknowledging that the municipal shelter does not have the capacity to accommodate the existing cat population at Stouffer Park. The report said the shelter has only four crates for feral cats.

Advocates also raised questions about how the ordinance could intersect with California Penal Code 597, which includes animal cruelty provisions prohibiting the deprivation of food and water.

City officials, however, say the restrictions are intended to address public health and sanitation concerns.

After the vote, Mayor Gary Barton said he was satisfied with the council's decision.

"I'm satisfied we've reached something that serves the citizens of Ripon to keep our community safe, beautiful, and a place that people can thrive," Barton said.

The decision did little to settle the disagreement. Outside City Hall, some residents continued arguing over the ordinance, with one person shouting, "They're going after innocent cats!"

The ordinance takes effect in 30 days. The city can still authorize feeding through Animal Control, but advocates say they remain concerned about what will happen to cats that do not receive that care.