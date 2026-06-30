Rio Linda storage facility fire damages several units

Several storage units were damaged in a fire at an Extra Space Storage facility in Rio Linda on Monday evening.

Metro Fire of Sacramento said crews responded to the facility near 28th Street and Elkhorn Boulevard after getting reports of a commercial fire.

At the scene, firefighters found one storage unit on fire. Crews were able to keep the flames from spreading, but Metro Fire said three units were damaged.

Scene of the fire at the storage facility. Metro Fire of Sacramento

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.