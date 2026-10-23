Rio Americano students raise money for music programs at annual Play-A-Thon

Hundreds of students at Rio Americano High School in Sacramento took the stage for an all-day music marathon Friday, raising money to support the school's band and orchestra programs.

The annual Play-A-Thon, which began in 1981, is the school's largest yearly fundraiser for its music programs. Performances run from the start of classes at 8:30 a.m. until 10 p.m., giving students a chance to showcase their talents while supporting music education.

"We start at 8:30 in the morning when classes start and then we go all the way until 10 p.m. at night," said Janelle Wells, a Rio Americano senior.

Band director Josh Murray said the event also helps connect students and their music with the surrounding community.

"It brings our music out into the community," Murray said.

Rio Americano has about 200 band students, and donations help cover the costs of maintaining the programs, including instruments and sheet music.

"It costs money to provide something of this quality for the students. Instruments are not cheap. Sheet music is not cheap," Murray said.

Senior Laynie Seltzer said the programs deserve continued support.

"It deserves to be supported, just as much as any other program here," Seltzer said.

The event features more than student performances. Students and staff often wear costumes, and local elementary and middle school students are invited to join them onstage.

For many students, music also requires a significant commitment outside the classroom. Wells said she spends about 10 hours a week practicing beyond her schoolwork.

Seltzer said she has seen how much she has developed as a musician since starting high school.

"Comparing my journey now to freshman year, I've grown and it's really cool to see," she said.

Murray said many former students have earned prestigious music scholarships, while others have gone on to become professional musicians.

This year's Play-A-Thon was especially meaningful for Murray, who is retiring after 30 years teaching music at Rio Americano. Thursday marked his final time taking part in the annual tradition.

"I was getting wistful earlier today," Murray said.

As he prepares to leave, Murray said the success of former students remains one of the most rewarding parts of his career.

"We have so many people who are contributing positively to society that have come through here. That's what makes me very proud," he said.

Students hoped to raise more than $25,000 through Thursday's fundraiser. Donations to support Rio Americano's music program are also accepted online.