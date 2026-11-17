The San Juan Unified School District board voted 6-1 to approve an $8 million stadium improvement project at Rio Americano High School, moving forward with plans for permanent stadium lights despite opposition from environmental advocates concerned about impacts on nearby wildlife.

The project will add four 80-foot-tall lights to the school's sports stadium, along with a new sound system and bleachers with more than 2,500 seats.

The campus, which opened in 1963, has never had permanent lights at its athletic fields. As a result, teams have had to schedule games during daylight hours or play nighttime home games at other schools.

Rio Americano Principal Cliff Kelly said the improvements would benefit students and the broader community.

He also said the current arrangement can interfere with students' class time because athletes sometimes have to leave school early to travel to games.

"What happens right now is students actually have to leave class sixth period early in order to get to the game, so they're actually missing instructional time," Kelly said.

But the proposal drew opposition from residents and environmental advocates who say the stadium's location could affect the nearby American River Parkway.

"This is really the wrong location for this type of project," said Barbara DuGal, with the Rio Americano Community Alliance.

The school property borders the American River Parkway, a protected natural area. Opponents say additional lighting and noise could disrupt wildlife, including animals that rely on the area for feeding, migration and breeding.

"The noise and light are not going to stay within a boundary. They're going to continue on," DuGal said.

Andrea Willey, founder of the Waterbird Habitat Project, also raised concerns about the potential loss of habitat.

"Is this the example we want to set for students of this school?" Willey said.

Willey said approving the project would result in permanent habitat loss next to the campus.

Sacramento County Parks officials have requested that the district install a woodland buffer zone and move the stadium farther from the river.

District officials, however, say the project includes measures intended to limit its environmental impact.

"The mitigation efforts are these really cool lights that actually limit the leakage of light outside of what it's illuminating," said Raj Rai, a San Juan Unified School District spokesperson.

Some students also spoke in favor of the improvements, saying they want the opportunity to play home games on their own campus.

"I think it would be absolutely amazing. This school community really deserves it," said Nichita Denisov, a Rio Americano junior.

Construction is scheduled to begin this summer, with the district hoping to have the upgraded stadium ready by the start of the next school year.