Sacramento's Rio Americano High stadium public comment period ends this week

A proposed set of upgrades to Rio Americano High School's stadium in Sacramento is drawing both support and pushback, with the deadline approaching to submit public input as part of the project's environmental review.

The San Juan Unified School District is currently in the Notice of Preparation phase of the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) process. This stage invites public feedback on what environmental topics should be analyzed, including traffic, noise, lighting, and other potential impacts and input on possible mitigation measures or alternative designs to reduce environmental effects.

Thursday marks the last day to submit public comments for this phase. These comments and concerns will help guide the district's environmental review.

Concerns from residents and groups like Save the American River have been shared at public meetings last year and into the public comment period. The concerns, shared with CBS Sacramento, include environmental impacts on the American River Parkway.

Specifically, concerns highlight the potential environmental damage to the parkway with added noise and light pollution.

Opponents say the project, which could include permanent stadium lighting, amplified sound, expanded bleachers, and a press box, would disrupt a sensitive and protected area that includes a federally and state-designated Wild and Scenic River.

The petition calls for full transparency, a comprehensive environmental review, and meaningful community input, warning that the project could increase noise, traffic, light pollution, and visual impacts, threaten wildlife habitat, and permanently alter the character of surrounding neighborhoods.

Proposed changes to the stadium include four 80-foot permanent light poles, six 15-foot light poles in the walkway from the stadium to the parking lot for safety, an upgraded PA System, and added bleachers, raising the seating capacity from just under 300 to 2,500 seats.

At an October meeting, students expressed support for the potential changes.

The community is invited to provide feedback on the Notice of Preparation and Initial Study through Feb. 5, 2026. Comments can be shared via the online feedback form or by emailing construction@sanjuan.edu with any questions.