PLACER COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in rural southern Placer County near Pleasant Grove.

Deputies say they responded near Pleasant Grove and Riego roads a little after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to investigate reports of a man shot.

At the scene, deputies found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is now being investigated by detectives.