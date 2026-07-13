Residents escape North Highlands house fire

Six residents of a home in Sacramento County escaped after a fire broke out on Monday morning, authorities said.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the fire burned a home northeast of Sacramento in the unincorporated community of North Highlands on 34th Street, just south of Elkhorn Boulevard and west of Watt Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy black smoke and fire coming from the garage of the home as family members were assisting an elderly woman out of the home, Metro Fire said.

Crews searched the home to ensure no one else was inside as they deployed multiple hose lines to attack the fire, the district said. The fire was contained to the garage and attic of the home and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.