Crew rescues teens from stuck roller coaster at Scandia in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS — Around 65 feet in the air, several teenagers took a terrifying ride on a roller coaster that got stuck at the top. What could've been the ride of their lives turned into terror.

"It was a really bad experience, so I don't recommend it," said one of the teens, Star Angulo.

Angulo set out on the Crazy Dane roller coaster at the Scandia Fun Center in North Highlands with her sisters when she says the ride suddenly came to a surprising and scary stop.

"It stopped hecka fast and my heart just started beating," she said.

Sacramento Metro Fire crews slowly walked each girl down the ladder. They said that by the time crews got to the girls who had been stuck on the ride for about an hour, they were cold, scared and ready to get back on the ground.

"We were able to secure the rail car and then climb down," said Metro Fire spokesperson Parker Wilbourn.

"They were right behind me so I didn't fall and stuff," said another one of the teens, named Yazmeen.

These teens said a refund, extra points on their card and a free slushy aren't enough to make them come back. They said Scandia workers blamed the cold weather for the ride getting stuck.

We reached out to Scandia Fun Center to get answers on what happened but the person who answered hung up.