Watch CBS News
Local News

Crew rescues teens from stuck roller coaster at Scandia in North Highlands

By Marlee Ginter

/ CBS Sacramento

Roller coaster gets stuck on tracks at North Highlands Scandia
Roller coaster gets stuck on tracks at North Highlands Scandia 00:15

NORTH HIGHLANDS — Around 65 feet in the air, several teenagers took a terrifying ride on a roller coaster that got stuck at the top. What could've been the ride of their lives turned into terror.

"It was a really bad experience, so I don't recommend it," said one of the teens, Star Angulo.

Angulo set out on the Crazy Dane roller coaster at the Scandia Fun Center in North Highlands with her sisters when she says the ride suddenly came to a surprising and scary stop.

"It stopped hecka fast and my heart just started beating," she said.

Sacramento Metro Fire crews slowly walked each girl down the ladder. They said that by the time crews got to the girls who had been stuck on the ride for about an hour, they were cold, scared and ready to get back on the ground.

"We were able to secure the rail car and then climb down," said Metro Fire spokesperson Parker Wilbourn.

"They were right behind me so I didn't fall and stuff," said another one of the teens, named Yazmeen.

These teens said a refund, extra points on their card and a free slushy aren't enough to make them come back. They said Scandia workers blamed the cold weather for the ride getting stuck.

We reached out to Scandia Fun Center to get answers on what happened but the person who answered hung up. 

Marlee Ginter
Web-Headshot-Marlee-Ginter_CBS.jpg

Marlee Ginter is an Emmy Award-winning investigative journalist. She joined CBS13 in January 2020 from WOOD TV8 in Grand Rapids. Prior to that she worked at KOMO TV in Seattle, Washington; WISH TV in Indianapolis, Indiania; WSPA TV in Spartanburg, South Carolina; and WTOC TV in Savannah, Georgia.

First published on November 21, 2022 / 11:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.