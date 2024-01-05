Reports: Two new suspects including gunman's mother arrested in Officer Le slaying

Memorial gathering honors fallen Oakland officer Tuan Le Memorial gathering honors fallen Oakland officer Tuan Le 03:15

Two additional suspects have been arrested in connection with the deadly Dec. 29 shooting that killed Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le, including the alleged gunman's mother, according to media reports.

According to a story published Friday afternoon by the Bay Area News Group, the mother of suspected shooter Mark Sanders was arrested on an accessory charge..

The story said that 48-year-old Oakland resident Felicia Williams was arrested Thursday afternoon at her home. Authorities told the Bay Area News Group that Williams remains jailed on a no-bail hold and has not been charged with a crime as of yet. An arraignment date has reportedly been scheduled for Jan. 8.

Sanders and a second suspect in Le's fatal shooting, Allen Brown, were arraigned Thursday morning during their first court appearance since being taken into custody.

According to court records, Brown was the driver of the car that chased the undercover officers while Sanders -- the passenger in that car -- was the one who opened fire, killing Officer Le.

The San Jose Mercury News reported Thursday that another suspect was arrested on Wednesday night in Southern California in connection with the burglary that lead to Officer Le's shooting. Oakland police said they are still looking for additional suspects.