Nearly half of Sacramento-area roads in poor condition as repair costs soar, report finds

A new poll shows 86% of people in Sacramento have serious concerns over potholes and deteriorating local roads. Now, transportation data released on Thursday is supporting those concerns, showing that the condition of California's roadways is getting worse.

From bad bridges to potholes and fatal crashes on dangerous streets, a new report shows roads across the Sacramento region need major repairs.

"Forty-eight percent of major roads in the Sacramento area have pavements in poor condition, and another 22% are rated in mediocre condition," said Rocky Moretti, director of policy and research with the transportation advocacy organization Trip.

Moretti said rising costs are making it more difficult to fix them.

"What we've seen over the last four years is a 52% increase in highway construction inflation, and that's a measure of labor and materials," Moretti said.

Examples include Sacramento's I Street Bridge. Inspections show the 115-year-old bridge is in poor condition, but plans to replace it were postponed earlier this year when construction bids came back nearly $100 million above the city's projected cost.

The Freeport Bridge over the Sacramento River is also in poor condition. Inspectors discovered damage to the joint armor and deck welds, but Sacramento County had to revise repair plans this spring after construction costs climbed 14% above estimates.

"When they look at major projects, inflation is really killing them," Moretti said.

State Assemblymember Lori Wilson (D-Suisun City) said the growing need for repairs comes at a time when transportation funding is being reduced.

"The revenue sources we've relied on for generations, especially fuel taxes, are declining as vehicles become more efficient and more electric," Wilson said.

Transportation advocates in Sacramento have now launched an effort to create a new dedicated source of funding by raising the sales tax.

A poll last fall shows 57% of people would support a 50-cent sales tax increase to pay for transportation projects.

"The public understands that transportation really does impact their lives and so we generally see strong public support for investing in their infrastructure," Moretti said.

"At this point, I feel like there's no hope for getting our communities to have better roads unless we have some kind of another special tax," said Sacramento County Supervisor Rosario Rodriguez.

Federal lawmakers are also considering a new $130 annual fee on electric vehicles and a $35 fee on hybrids to replace declining gas tax revenue.