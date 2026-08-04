Reds score twice in 8th on wild pitches to beat Athletics 5-4

Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart drew walks leading off the eighth inning against Hogan Harris and both scored on wild pitches to help the Cincinnati Reds hand the Athletics a sixth straight loss, 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Julian Garcia (2-2) struck out two in a scoreless eighth, and Emilio Pagán gave up two singles in the ninth before finishing for his 12th save.

Harris (3-1) threw a wild pitch to Eugenio Suárez on a full count, allowing the go-ahead run to score.

The Athletics had a 36-36 record on June 15 but have gone 9-32 since. The Reds (54-58) have won four of five.

Reds starter Brady Singer allowed three runs on five hits over six innings on his 30th birthday. He walked three and fanned six.

J.T. Ginn worked six innings for the Athletics and also gave up three runs on five hits. It was his first start since July 18 against Washington, when he took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before giving up a hit and developing a blister that landed him on the injured list.

Tyler Soderstrom doubled and scored on Jeff McNeil's single in the fourth, and Jacob Wilson had a two-run double in the fifth for the Athletics.

Héctor Rodríguez walked leading off the fifth in his big league debut after being called up from Triple-A Louisville. He took third on a double by Matt McLain and both scored on a single by De La Cruz. De La Cruz took an extra base on the throw home, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Stewart to tie it at 3-all.

Henry Bolte scored on a throwing error by shortstop De La Cruz to put the Athletics up 4-3 in the seventh.

Athletics LHP Jacob Lopez (5-4, 5.79 ERA) starts Wednesday opposite Reds RHP Rhett Lowder (3-7, 5.42).

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