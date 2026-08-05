McLain homers to back Lowder in the Reds' 3-2 victory over the A's

Matt McLain homered, Rhett Lowder won for the first time since April and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Athletics 3-2 on Wednesday night.

The Reds are 12-6 since the All-Star break to improve to 55-58. The Athletics have lost seven straight to fall to 45-69. They have dropped 12 series in a row.

Lowder (4-7) allowed two earned runs on four hits in sixth innings. It was his first win since April 20, spanning 11 starts and three relief appearances.

Emilio Pagán pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his 13th save.

Sal Stewart reached on an infield single and scored on Marte's sacrifice fly to give Cincinnati a 3-2 lead in the sixth.

Lawrence Butler hit his seventh home run of the season on the fourth pitch of the game off Lowder. It was his eighth career leadoff homer, first this season.

Athletics starter Jacob Lopez struck out the first four batters before Noelvi Marte singled, stole second, and scored on Jose Trevino's single.

Lopez allowed two earned runs on four hits through five innings with a walk and finished with nine strikeouts, one shy of his career high.

McLain put the Reds ahead 2-1 in the fifth with his ninth home run of the season, and the first since June 7 when he homered twice at St. Lous. The A's tied it at 2 in the sixth when Tyler Soderstrom singled and scored on Jonah Heim's double.

Hayden Juenger (0-1) was the loser.

RHP Mason Barnett (1-1, 4.85 ERA) was set to start for the A's on Thursday in the series finale. The Reds hadn't announced a starter.

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