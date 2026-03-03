Red-light cameras return to Modesto after 12-year hiatus

Red-light cameras are back on Modesto streets for the first time in more than a decade.

The first camera went live Monday at eastbound Briggsmore Avenue and Coffee Road, marking the start of a citywide program aimed at reducing dangerous driving.

Modesto police say the nearly $4 million system will eventually operate at 10 intersections identified as the city's highest-collision locations. For now, only one direction of traffic will be monitored at each intersection.

Lt. Felton Payne with the Modesto Police Department said the cameras are intended to improve traffic safety and discourage drivers from running red lights.

"It's one of our additional things that we're adding to try and help with traffic safety in the city," Payne said.

The city previously operated red-light cameras, but the program ended in 2014.

Under the new system, drivers are currently in a 30-day warning period. Anyone captured running a red light during that time will receive a warning notice in the mail but will not be fined.

Starting April 1, violations will carry a $485 citation.

Police say when a vehicle enters an intersection after the light turns red, the system records the incident as an event. An officer then reviews the footage before any ticket is issued.

"When somebody runs a red light, it'll be considered an event, and we'll be able to review the events and authenticate that it actually happened," Payne said.

Nine additional intersections are expected to come online in the coming weeks.

Some Modesto drivers say the cameras could improve safety at busy intersections, while others worry about the cost of the fines.

Payne acknowledged the ticket price is high but said it is meant to encourage safer driving.

"Though it is a hefty fine, I think that's part of the behavior correction component," Payne said. "If you have to come out of pocket $500, that may change the way you drive in the future."

An Arizona-based company, Verra Mobility, will operate the camera system under a four-year contract with the city.