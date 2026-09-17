Rays beat Athletics 10-1 for 6th straight win

Drew Rasmussen pitched five scoreless innings and the Tampa Bay Rays opened a five-game AL East lead with a 10-1 win over the Athletics on Thursday that extended their winning streak to six.

Liam Hicks, Chandler Simpson, Richie Palacios and Taylor Walls had two RBIs each for the AL-best Rays (93-59), who are assured of no worse than a wild card and are nearing their first AL East title since 2021. Simpson hit a go-ahead, two-run single in a six-run fourth.

Tampa Bay took three games from the A's in its 16th series sweep, the most by an team since the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers had 16. The Rays have 10 games left, including a four-game series next week at the second-place New York Yankees. They have won 10 of 12 and 16 of 23, moving 34 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2023 season.

Simpson had two hits and raised his batting average to an AL-best .311. He stole two bases, raising his AL-high total to 44.

Rasmussen (15-5) allowed four hits and two walks, stranding runners in scoring position in the third and fifth innings. Tampa Bay has won his last 11 starts, the most for a team behind an AL pitcher coming out of the All-Star break since Minnesota's Johan Santana had 12 in 2006.

Former Rays pitcher Jeffrey Springs (4-14) gave up six runs and five hits in 3 1/3 innings. He is 1-14 in 24 starts since opening 3-0 in his first four outings.

Athletics outfielder Lawrence Butler had two hits and homered in the sixth off Casey Legumina. A's reliever Joe Rock became the team's 60th player this season.

Athletics: Open a three-game series Friday at Cleveland, which starts RHP Daniel Espino (0-0, 2.92 ERA).

Rays: LHP Ian Seymour (9-6. 4.27) starts Friday at home against Boston, which goes with LHP Ranger Suarez (7-4, 3.33).

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