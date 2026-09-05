Huge rat infestation at Sacramento County house spreads to neighboring homes; residents demand help

A Sacramento County neighborhood is calling for county intervention for a home overrun by rats. The property has an active code enforcement case for overgrown vegetation and neighbors have reported the property for rodents multiple times.

CBS News Sacramento was contacted by a neighbor who lives right next door to the rat-infested home with concerns that the rodents were beyond a nuisance but a legitimate health hazard.

Augusto Pineda bought his home in the Vintage Meadows area of Sacramento County, near Lambay Way, a year ago. He's spent most of the time battling the rodents coming from his neighbor's property.

Pineda said he removed bushes, trees, and any vegetation that would attract rats. He's put out traps and attempted to fill rat holes in his yard, dug by the rodents. His backyard fence has been destroyed by rodents and he is unable to spend time in the backyard because of the vermin.

"Today, I picked up six dead rats. Yesterday was another five. Day before, maybe, like, three or four. It's just a consistent thing," Pineda said.

From Pineda's backyard he can see rats climbing from the trees in his neighbor's yard to the roof then inside the home. He says that he's seen "at least 100" rats at one time from his backyard on the ground, to the fence, to the trees.

Pineda estimates there are at least 1,000 rats in the vicinity and they're spreading. Neighbors four doors away told CBS News Sacramento they've found dead rats in their backyard and running out from underneath vehicles parked in the driveway.

Outside Pineda's home on Friday, rodents ran back and forth from underneath vehicles parked nearby up to the roof of the home at the center of the complaints, getting inside through visible holes in the roof. At times, multiple rats were visible inside the home through a window.

"I want to come outside. I want to be able to throw a ball. I want to be able to sunbathe, and I can't," said Pineda. "I want to, you know, make my grass nice, and I can't because the rats are digging holes. Dying on it."

On Friday, Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies conducted a wellness check at the home, but no one was there. CBS News Sacramento contacted the homeowner about the rodent concerns, but did not receive a reply.

Sacramento County officials confirm there is an active code enforcement case at the property for overgrown grass/vegetation.

Pineda says sharing his daily battle with the next-door rat infestation is a last effort to fix it -- the problem isn't a nuisance, but a health hazard.