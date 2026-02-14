Driver suspected of DUI after crash into iconic Rancho Cordova water wheel

A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing into an iconic water wheel in the Sacramento area early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said a 23-year-old driver was heading east on Highway 50, west of Hazel Avenue, at high speeds.

The driver lost control and sped through the west parking lot of Naturwood Furniture before crashing into the iconic water wheel, the CHP said.

The crash happened at the Naturwood Furniture off Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova. CHP East Sacramento

The vehicle's engine block came off and was found under the vehicle.

Officers said the driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and taken to a hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash.