Rancho Cordova driver's windshield shattered at red light, suspect arrested

A large object suddenly slammed into a driver's windshield at a Rancho Cordova red light, setting off a search that police say ended with an arrest.

Rancho Cordova police said Friday that the driver was stopped at a red light in the city when the object struck without warning. He did not know where it came from, and police said there were no witnesses.

Damage to the vehicle was estimated at more than $1,000.

Damage to the windshield. Rancho Cordova Police Department

Officers reviewed traffic-camera footage and tracked the suspect's movements through the city, police said. Investigators eventually identified him as someone officers had contacted previously in the area.

Police later found the suspect at a nearby park where they said he was known to camp.

He was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism and a felony probation violation. Police did not release his name.