Rancho Cordova building off Folsom Boulevard damaged in massive overnight fire

Rancho Cordova building goes up in flames

RANCHO CORDOVA – Firefighters worked quickly to stop a commercial building fire from spreading in Rancho Cordova overnight into Friday.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along the 11300 block of Folsom Boulevard just after 11 p.m. Thursday and found flames shooting from the roof of a multi-occupancy commercial building.

Firefighters had to cut through several roll-up doors to get in and battle the flames.

There was also concern over embers causing spot fires on other buildings and surrounding vegetation.

Crews had the flames knocked down in under 40 minutes, Metro Fire says. Firefighters spent several more hours looking for any possible hidden fires as well as salvaging property.

No injuries were reported.

Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.