Rancho Cordova BBQ restaurant says customers are stealing silverware, sauce bottles and more

A Rancho Cordova BBQ restaurant says it is dealing with sticky fingers.

Bruce Atkins is general manager of The Hangry Herd, a family-owned restaurant in the city's Barrel District that just opened up last fall. He says customers keep coming back for their brisket and other smoked meats that take up to 20 hours to slow-cook.

"It's staggering. We sell out every single weekend," Atkins said. "We have people lining up out the door, and that's the case every single day."

But Atkins says some people are also taking away table-top items they did not purchase. The restaurant is dealing with customers stealing their forks, knives, spoons, salt and pepper shakers, and walking away with the BBQ sauce squeeze bottles.

"If it ain't tied down, they're taking it home," said owner Brett Bayda.

The restaurant's owner is speaking out about the theft on social media.

"This is super frustrating, Sacramento and Rancho Cordova," said Bayda.

They now have a polite sign saying "Please only take what you need," but small items still go missing.

"I don't even understand why anybody would do that to any business, whether it's a chain or family-owned, but it's more detrimental to a family-owned business," customer Kellee Ramirez said.

Someone even recently stole one of their outdoor sunshades. The restaurant says the thief melted off dozens of plastic zip-ties that were holding it down.

It's another frustrating financial setback for this small business, with a big demand for their tasty meals.

"It's impactful in little ways, but we figure it out," Atkins said.

The Hangry Herd says the series of thefts won't stop them from their upcoming plans to expand their hours, and they are in the process of hiring more staff.