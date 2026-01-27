4 found fatally shot inside Rancho Cordova home including 2 children

Sacramento County sheriff's deputies are launching a homicide investigation after four people, including two children, were found fatally shot inside a Rancho Cordova home on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, deputies were called to the area of Copper Sunset Way following reports of gunshots in the area. Another person called deputies, claiming he was the shooter and had set up booby traps.Multiple sheriff's office units went to the scene.

In an update Tuesday afternoon, deputies said they found four people dead inside a home on the 5400 block of Mill Water Circle. An adult male and female, along with two juveniles, were found with gunshot wounds.

Authorities in the scene following reports of a shooting in Rancho Cordova neighborhood on Jan. 27, 2026. Deputies said four people, including two juveniles, were found in a home on Mill Water Circle. CBS

Deputies said they are not looking for suspects at this time. It was not immediately known if the deceased adult male had made the phone calls.

A search of the home and surrounding area did not locate any booby traps. Several firearms were registered to the man living at the address, along with records of prior military service.

Deputies said there was no record of domestic violence at the home.

The victims' names have not been released.