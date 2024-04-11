Cooler temperatures, widespread rain returns to Sacramento area this weekend

Our next storm system will bring noticeable changes to the Sacramento area with precipitation from Friday night to Saturday. This will bring a 20-30 degree temperature drop along with widespread rain and possible thunderstorms for the valley and nuisance winter travel over the Sierra.

On Thursday several areas saw temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s, making it the warmest day of the season so far.

Temperatures drop as storm moves in

By Saturday, high temperatures will be running in the mid-50s for the valley, placing us near record-low maximum temperatures.

Widespread rain will move across the valley and foothills Saturday morning. Snow levels will be around 7,000 feet, meaning rain will mix with snow in the Sierra before snow levels drop down to 4,500 feet Saturday afternoon.

Rain and snow will continue through Saturday afternoon for the foothills and Sierra while the valley transitions to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Any thunderstorm may produce dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning strikes, small accumulating hail, gusty winds and a funnel cloud can't be ruled out.

The valley should receive anywhere from 0.5-1" of rain with 1-1.5" expected over the foothills.

The Sierra could receive 2-5" of snow for elevations above 6,000 feet with minor accumulation down to 5,000 feet. The higher peaks south of Highway 50 should see the upper end of that range whereas Donner Pass likely places in the lower end of that range.

Sunday into next week

Snow showers will linger into Sunday for the Sierra while the valley dries out.

Next week, we will return to quiet weather with ample sunshine and seasonable temps.