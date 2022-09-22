Push underway to install alcohol monitoring devices into every new vehicle in America

SACRAMENTO — A push is underway to have alcohol monitoring devices installed in every new vehicle sold in America.

In 2021, there were 27 Dui-related manslaughter cases in Sacramento. That is more than twice as many from 2020.

Nationwide, one out of three traffic crashes involves driving under the influence.

Now the National Transportation Safety Board is urging all new vehicles sold in America to be equipped with alcohol impairment detectors or advanced driver monitoring systems.

A DUI driver killed Rhonda Campbell's sister Irene.

"The man who killed my sister was a four-time repeat offender."

The new recommendation stems from a 2021 New Year's Day crash in the Central Valley town of Avenal that killed nine people, including six children.

NTSB investigators determined that the driver of the SUV had a blood alcohol level of more than two and a half times the legal limit.

Many people convicted of DUI already have similar devices installed in their cars, but a Sacramento DUI attorney says there still could be some concerns.

"What are they capturing and how accurate are the devices and who is it being reported to?"

An infrastructural law signed by President Biden requires new vehicles to come with a monitoring system like this as early as 2026.