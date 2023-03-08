Lodi City Council votes to replace former councilman accused of voter fraud

LODI — The Lodi City Council has voted in a special session Tuesday to appoint someone to replace former Councilman Shakir Kahn, who recently stepped down from his position after being accused of voter fraud.

The council voted 3-0 to appoint a successor for the remainder of Khan's term.

Last month, Khan stepped down after accusations of voter fraud stemming from the 2020 election — something he disputed with dozens of supporters at last Wednesday's council meeting. He said he was coerced when he signed his resignation during a jailhouse meeting with the mayor.

"I'm going to stand with my people and fight this," Khan said in February.

The city council had three options: appoint a successor to fill the remainder of the District 4 term through 2024; call a special election this November that could have cost up to $50,000; or do nothing, which is something that could have left them at risk legally.

"The position here is quite different with 22 months before this position would be filled by election. So staff doesn't recommend the do-nothing approach," one councilmember said.

The council took public comments on the decision, feeling the frustration of voters

"I feel strongly like the people voters in district four have had their voice taken from them," one civilian said.

"We need a voice. Don't take it away from us," another civilian said.

Some questioned why the runner-up couldn't claim the council seat.

"The reason you don't just default to the second-place vote-getter is statutory. The statute doesn't give you that as an option," a councilmember said.

In the end, time and cost were considerations when it came to the council's decision to appoint someone to fill the vacant seat. Candidates must first apply.

"It would be an open council meeting at which you would then interview the people who applied," a councilmember said. "That would be a public council meeting. The public would have the opportunity to participate in comment for that."

Kahn did not attend Tuesday's special session.