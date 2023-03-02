"This is dirty politics:" Former Lodi councilmember protests "coerced" resignation at council meeting

"This is dirty politics:" Former Lodi councilmember protests "coerced" resignation at council meetin

"This is dirty politics:" Former Lodi councilmember protests "coerced" resignation at council meetin

"This is dirty politics:" Former Lodi councilmember protests "coerced" resignation at council meetin

LODI -- A former Lodi city council member protested his own resignation with a group of supporters at Wednesday night's council meeting, the first since he was removed from his seat.

Shakir Khan claims his resignation from his District 4 seat was "coerced" and not legitimate.

"That should have never been done. And my lawyers are going to file a federal lawsuit against the city," said Khan. "This is dirty politics."

Shakir Khan

Lodi city leaders tell CBS13 that Khan's resignation was effective February 16, the same day of his arrest on 14 felony charges of voter fraud stemming from the 2020 election.

Bodycam video shows Lodi Mayor Mikey Hothi's interaction with Khan in jail, where he presented Khan with resignation papers in jail. Khan signed, and now, disputes it.

He has been removed from the council and its website, listing his seat as "vacant."

"We want justice, we want justice," Khan and a few dozen supporters chanted as they marched a few blocks to the council chambers Wednesday night.

"I'm gonna stand with my people and fight this," Khan said on the steps outside the ongoing council meeting.

Walking into the chambers, Khan confronted his former colleagues; not from the seat he used to occupy next to them, but at the public comment podium.

"I'm not resigning. I am not consenting to resign," Khan said.

Several dozen of his supporters filled the chambers of the meeting that was already underway upon their arrival.

Khan was met with opposition by several Lodi neighbors at the meeting.

"The people have the right to know that their elections are fair," said one public commenter, on Khan's charges of voter fraud.

"I would like to make a motion that Mr. Khan never be seated as a public servant in the city of Lodi. Knowing that he was a city council member and directly, knowingly violated the law," said another public commenter.

CBS13 asked Khan directly about the concerns Lodi neighbors have regarding the allegations of voter fraud.

Khan is facing charges of causing/procuring/allowing false voter registration of self/another person, submission of fraudulent registration to Secretary of State, submission of fraudulent candidacy petition, aiding/abetting the commission of fraud at any election, subscription of fictitious names to nomination petitions, false nomination/declaration of candidacy, fraudulently casting votes, and procuring/assisting/counseling/advising another not qualified to vote.

"There's no legitimacy to the charges filed against you?" asked reporter Ashley Sharp.

"Absolutely no. And that is going to be dealt with in the court of law," said Khan.

Lodi's city council will convene in a special called meeting on March 7 to discuss filling Khan's seat, and whether it will be done by appointment or special election.