Proposed Rocklin affordable housing project draws concerns over location, state housing rules

A proposed affordable housing development in Rocklin is at the center of a dispute over how the city should grow and how state housing requirements are being enforced.

The Sierra Wilds project calls for a 120-unit apartment complex along Wildcat Boulevard. Nearly all of the units would be designated for households earning between 30% and 80% of the area median income.

The property was identified by the city as a potential housing site as part of Rocklin's state-required housing plan.

Because of the number of affordable units proposed, the project also receives protections under state housing law.

David Zisser, deputy director of housing policy development with the California Department of Housing and Community Development, said the city rezoned the property in a way that limits its ability to reject a qualifying project through discretionary review.

"They have to move forward on proposals on the site without discretionary review and as long as a project meets the objective standards of the site," Zisser said.

Rocklin Mayor Dave Bass said the city recognizes the need for affordable housing and is not opposed to building it.

"There's a need for it, a desire for it, so we need to be able to build it," Bass said.

But Bass said the city is questioning whether the Sierra Wilds project is appropriate for the location and how the development process is being handled.

"It's just a matter of whether we're going to do it in the right places and the right time," he said.

The dispute has also drawn a warning from the state.

In a letter to the city, HCD said that if it determines Rocklin's actions do not comply with state law, the department may notify the California Attorney General's Office.

Bass criticized that approach, saying threats of legal action do not help resolve the underlying housing issues.

Another major concern centers on the project's location next to Maria Montessori Charter Academy.

Principal Brent Boothby said the school understands the need for affordable housing and recognizes that some of the families it serves could benefit from additional affordable units.

But he said the school is concerned about the potential effects of additional traffic and a large residential development immediately next to campus.

"Whether it's the actual cars potentially going onto the playground through accidents, or just the straight exhaust from the cars, is that really safe?" Boothby said.

The school is asking for additional separation between the development and campus, along with safety and noise mitigation measures.

Those requests include maintaining a minimum setback, adding concrete masonry walls and preserving visibility around the school property.

Boothby said the goal is to address potential safety and noise concerns while allowing the school campus to remain observable.

For Bass, the debate goes beyond the Sierra Wilds property.

He said the city is trying to balance housing, workforce housing and commercial development as Rocklin continues to grow.

"We're just trying to find the right blend between housing, workforce housing, commercial," Bass said.

State housing officials, however, say California continues to face a significant shortage of affordable housing and that communities with high housing costs need additional units.

"We need more housing, including affordable housing, everywhere, especially where prices are already high," Zisser said.

The Sierra Wilds debate comes as California continues to enforce state housing requirements against cities that officials say are not complying with housing laws.

Rocklin's City Council is expected to consider the project at tonight's meeting, including the project's California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA, determination and a separate matter involving design review.

The Sierra Wilds project is not the only local housing dispute involving state officials. Attorney General Rob Bonta has also sued the cities of Elk Grove and Turlock as part of ongoing statewide housing accountability efforts.