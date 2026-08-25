Proposed Natomas tiny homes community not moving forward, councilmember says

A proposed tiny home community for homeless seniors in Natomas on Arena Boulevard is "officially not moving forward," according to the latest update from Sacramento City Councilmember Lisa Kaplan, who represents the area.

The proposed community, as described by the city, is up to 40-units for the city-run temporary housing program for people 55 and older who are living in shelters, on a fixed income, and can't find affordable housing. The Micro-Community was set to be at 3511 Arena Boulevard.

Each unit would have electricity, heating, and air conditioning. Residents also have access to bathrooms, showers, a shared kitchen, laundry, internet, 24/7 security, and supportive services.

For months, west Natomas neighbors who opposed the project have shared their concerns with CBS Sacramento. Transparency around the project's funding and review process and safety once it's built are the most commonly mentioned concerns.

Then, in April, the Advisory Council for Legal and Ethical Oversight, a group made up of West Natomas residents, took the city of Sacramento to court, asking a judge to halt the project.

In court documents, the group says the city picked the Arena Boulevard site in a way that breaks Measure O requirements because it's too close to nearby parks and trails. They also claim the city skipped required environmental reviews and permits, ignored competitive bidding rules, and are asking a judge for a restraining order to stop any work on the project.

The project is now on pause -- not because of concerns, but the price tag.

On Tuesday, Councilmember Kaplan asked Sacramento City Manager Maraskeshia Smith about the Arena Boulevard project. Kaplan said, "Is the item on Arena Boulevard coming to city council for a vote or have you exercised your authority?"

Smith replied, "At this time, there is no project on Arena Boulevard that is paused at this time."

The 1.58-acre lot, currently empty, was one of four proposed micro-communities in Sacramento.

After the Tuesday City Council meeting, Kaplan posted online that she received an official memo from Smith informing city leadership, "plans for the micro-community tiny homes at Arena Boulevard and El Centro Road are officially NOT moving forward."

Providing further information on the project, Vice Mayor Karina Talamantes posted a statement explaining that the project was last estimated to cost $7.1 million, including the cabins and restroom/laundry facilities, construction and installation, design, permitting, environmental work, inspections and other project costs.

The cost, now estimated to exceed $5 million, requires Council approval.

"The Arena Boulevard site presents challenges because it is located in an A99 flood zone, which requires additional engineering, drainage and compliance work. These requirements have contributed to the project's cost estimates. For now, the Arena Boulevard Micro-Community is on pause." Talamantes said in a statement Tuesday.

A Natomas neighbor, involved in the suit against the city, said they are taking the updates day-by-day and the lawsuit has not been dropped.