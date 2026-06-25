Pony Express Re-Ride enters California for final stretch to Sacramento

Riders in this year's Pony Express Re-Ride have entered California for the final stretch of their journey across the American West.

The annual ride began in Missouri 10 days ago, following the original 1,966-mile Pony Express route as closely as possible. Hundreds of horseback riders participate in the commemorative event every June, relaying about 1,000 letters across the route.

The original Pony Express carried mail between Missouri and California from 1860 to 1861, using a relay system of riders and fresh horses to move letters across the West before the transcontinental telegraph made the service obsolete.

Thursday marks the start of the final leg of this year's ride, with scheduled stops in El Dorado County and Folsom.

By Thursday afternoon, the riders are expected to reach the final stop in Old Sacramento at Pony Express Plaza near 2nd and J streets.

Organizers are encouraging spectators to visit the stops and watch the handoffs, horse changes and other events.