Police: Teenager, man arrested in deadly shooting of 15-year-old in Lodi last month

LODI - A teenage suspect and a man authorities said was a co-conspirator in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Lodi last month have been arrested, the Lodi Police Department said.

Police said a 15-year-old from Delhi was arrested and booked into the Peterson Juvenile Hall for the deadly shooting of 15-year-old Alan Ruiz.

Alberto Valentin, a 30-year-old Lodi man, was arrested as investigators said he was a co-conspirator in the shooting.

When detectives went to serve a search warrant at his home in Lodi on Sunday, Valentin was not home. But police said they learned he was in Tracy, so they coordinated with the CHP, Tracy Police Department and the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office to find him.

Deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office found Valentin on Waterloo Road near Highway 99 and arrested him.

Police said the deputies searched his vehicle and found a gun. He was booked into jail for homicide, weapons violations and gang enhancements, police said.

The shooting happened on Nov. 25 at about 11:15 p.m. on the 600 block of Hale Road. The victim, who family members later identified as Ruiz, was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Police said they believed it was a targeted incident.

