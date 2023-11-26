Search continues for suspect in boy's killing Lodi police say was targeted shooting

LODI - Police this week are still working to identify a suspect who shot and killed a boy in Lodi on Saturday night.

The Lodi Police Department said officers responded to the 600 block of Hale Road around 11:15 p.m. and found a young boy suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The boy was rushed to the hospital where he later died, police said. Family members of the victim have confirmed his identity with CBS13 as 15-year-old Alan Ruiz.

Officers said the shooting appeared to be targeted.

Maria Majaro, Ruiz's aunt, says she and her family are shocked that police believe it to be a targeted shooting given his kind-hearted and shy personality.

"Alan was not associated with anything. He was scared to be in his own skin. He did not like conflict. He would avoid it. He's not gang-related, he's not nothing," Majaro said.

Ruiz's death comes just one day after a gang-related shooting in Hale Park. Lodi police arrested 18-year-old Jordy Garcia in connection to that shooting. No one was injured.

Although both shootings did not involve any Lodi Unified School District students, the violence put the district on high alert.

In a statement to CBS13, the district said, in part, "We care deeply about the safety of our students and staff at Lodi Unified. We take a multi-tiered approach to provide our students with support and create a culture where students feel safe on our campus."

Majaro has since created a GoFundMe page for Ruiz's funeral expenses.

Police are continuing to work on leads to identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lodi Police Department.