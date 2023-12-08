Police investigate after 1 person shot and killed in Lodi

LODI — The search is on for a suspect who authorities say shot and killed someone in the Lodi area on Friday.

The Lodi Police Department said officers initially responded shortly after 2:10 p.m. to a report of an active shooter on South Sacramento Street. The identity of the victim is not yet known, but investigators said he worked at Holz Rubber Company.

Police said there were around 100 employees at the company's warehouse when the shooting happened there. Multiple witnesses were being interviewed and police said there were cameras in the facility.

The suspect was not located and the only description available was that the suspect was a man in dark clothing.

Additionally, five schools in the immediate area went on lockdown due to the investigation, police said.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol and Stockton Police Department also responded and helped clear the scene.