Police pursuit comes to an end in South Sacramento

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A police pursuit ended in a crash in South Sacramento.

According to Sacramento Police, they were pursuing a vehicle that was driving recklessly. At some point, police lost track of the vehicle.

They later found the vehicle crashed on 47th Avenue and Franklin Boulevard. 

Police discovered that the vehicle hit a pedestrian. 

The female victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

It's unclear where the driver of the vehicle is or what condition they are in

First published on October 7, 2022 / 5:37 PM

