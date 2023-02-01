Police investigating homicide involving 18-year-old victim in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA - Police are investigating a homicide involving that happened in Rancho Cordova.
Details about the incident are limited, but a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the victim was an 18-year-old woman.
Sheriff's deputies were called at around 1:15 p.m. to the scene in the 3000 block of Ramsgate Way, just off Mather Field Road.
A CBS13 news crew is headed to the scene.
No further information about the incident has been released.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.