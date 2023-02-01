Police investigating homicide involving 18-year-old victim in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA - Police are investigating a homicide involving that happened in Rancho Cordova.

Details about the incident are limited, but a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the victim was an 18-year-old woman.

Sheriff's deputies were called at around 1:15 p.m. to the scene in the 3000 block of Ramsgate Way, just off Mather Field Road.

A CBS13 news crew is headed to the scene.

No further information about the incident has been released.