Police: 1 hurt in apparent stabbing in Downtown Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway in Downtown Sacramento after an apparent stabbing early Thursday afternoon.
The scene is near 10th and J streets.
Sacramento police confirmed that officers responded to the scene and found one adult victim with what appeared to be a stab wound.
Exactly what led up to the stabbing has not been detailed. Police have also not said anything about a possible suspect.
Expect and active police presence in the area for the time being.
