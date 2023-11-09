Watch CBS News
Police: 1 hurt in apparent stabbing in Downtown Sacramento

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Police investigating stabbing in downtown Sacramento
Police investigating stabbing in downtown Sacramento 00:30

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway in Downtown Sacramento after an apparent stabbing early Thursday afternoon.

The scene is near 10th and J streets.

Sacramento police confirmed that officers responded to the scene and found one adult victim with what appeared to be a stab wound.

Exactly what led up to the stabbing has not been detailed. Police have also not said anything about a possible suspect.

Expect and active police presence in the area for the time being. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on November 9, 2023 / 12:30 PM PST

