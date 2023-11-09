Man stabbed in the head with screwdriver during large brawl in Sacramento County

NORTH HIGHLANDS – A man has been hospitalized man after being stabbed in the head with a screwdriver during a brawl outside a Sacramento County events center late Wednesday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the scene outside the Flamingo Palace Banquet Hall along Watt Avenue around 11:45 p.m. after getting several calls about a large group of men fighting.

Deputies say they got reports that up to 70 men were involved in the fight.

Another caller also reported that their family member had apparently been stabbed in the head with a screwdriver.

First responders found that victim at the scene and life-saving measures were started. He was soon rushed to the hospital and deputies say he's expected to survive.

Investigators believe the victim and suspect knew each other, but not other details about the suspect have been released.

Exactly what led up to the large fight is also unclear.