1 dead, 1 hurt in Sacramento shooting; homicide investigation underway

SACRAMENTO – One man is dead and another was hurt in a North Sacramento area shooting late Wednesday night.

Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene near Del Paso Boulevard and El Camino Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. to investigate a report of gunshots.

At the scene, officers found two men who had gunshot wounds. Medics soon arrived as well and life-saving measures were started.

Both men were then rushed to the hospital, but police say one of the victims was pronounced dead. The other shooting victim is still being treated.

An active investigation remained underway in the area through the early morning hours on Thursday.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the shooting victim.