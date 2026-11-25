With more than 72 million Americans expected to drive at least 50 miles over the Thanksgiving holiday, many travelers in Northern California will be making stops along the way to fill up their tanks.

But at one Plumas Lake gas station, customers can also stop for something a little different: freshly made sushi.

Feather River Sushi operates inside the Plumas Lake Stop and Go 2 gas station, where chef Javier Ramirez has built a following among customers who come for more than just fuel.

Ramirez, who previously worked at restaurants including Bluenami and Sky Sushi in the El Dorado Hills area, said he knows the reputation that comes with serving sushi at a gas station.

"They say gas station sushi, hmmm, I say I know, right, but come look at it," Ramirez said. "I tell them we make it fresh."

Every menu item is made to order, with fish sourced from Restaurant Depot. During busy lunch hours, customers can sometimes wait about 15 minutes for their food.

One of the first items Ramirez added to the menu was the Plumas roll, made with crab and ahi tuna. The Bear River roll is now the restaurant's best-seller.

Ramirez said the idea for Feather River Sushi came after his commute from Plumas Lake into the Sacramento region became too long. He wanted to bring sushi to his own community, which at the time had limited options.

When he discovered the gas station had kitchen space available, he approached the owner about leasing it.

Gas station owner Ricky Lally said he initially had doubts about whether the concept would catch on.

"We were skeptical at first. We didn't know if sushi would do too well at the gas station, but people tried it, and the community loved him," Lally said.

Ramirez said he spent the early days offering customers samples of freshly made sushi to introduce them to the menu. Word of mouth helped bring in more business, and two years later, he said, the restaurant has developed a steady customer base.

"You get to know everybody," Ramirez said.

On some days, particularly Fridays, Ramirez said he makes and sells as many as 200 rolls. Feather River Sushi is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The menu includes specialty rolls and options such as the fried onion roll, made with junior spicy tuna, cilantro, avocado and fried onions.

For Ramirez, the most rewarding part of the business is seeing customers return.

"Let me make you something and change your mind," he said. "The best feeling is when customers come back. It means a lot."

For now, Ramirez said he's happy serving the Plumas Lake community from inside the gas station, though he hasn't ruled out opening his own location someday.

Feather River Sushi will be closed on Thanksgiving and is also closed Sundays.