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Man found dead along Placerville's historic Main Street

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A 24-year-old man was found dead along Placerville's historic Main Street on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Main Street just after 8 a.m. following a report of an unresponsive man, according to Placerville police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation, though police said there were no signs of foul play.

Historic Main Street runs through downtown Placerville, parallel to Highway 50, and serves as one of the city's main commercial corridors.

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