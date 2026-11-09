Placerville police pursuit ends after suspect rolls truck in South Lake Tahoe

A man accused of hitting a Placerville police officer with his truck was arrested after a pursuit that topped 100 mph and ended with a rollover in South Lake Tahoe, California Highway Patrol said.

Placerville police tried to stop Scot Hiltabrand II on Nov. 6 while investigating allegations that he was stalking a woman.

CHP said Hiltabrand struck a uniformed officer with a Toyota Tacoma before speeding east on Highway 50. Placerville police began the pursuit before CHP took over near Fresh Pond.

El Dorado County sheriff's deputies deployed spike strips at two locations as the pursuit continued toward Lake Tahoe.

Scene at the end of the chase. CHP

Even with two flat tires, CHP said Hiltabrand kept driving and reached speeds above 100 mph.

The pursuit ended in South Lake Tahoe, where Hiltabrand lost control of the truck and rolled it onto its roof.

Officers arrested Hiltabrand with help from an El Dorado County sheriff's K9 deputy.

He was booked into the El Dorado County Jail on suspicion of reckless evading, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and resisting an officer.

Placerville police are expected to refer the case to the El Dorado County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.