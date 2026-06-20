Thousands in Placer County without power due to unplanned outage

Nearly half of Placer County was without power Saturday morning due to an unplanned outage, according to PG&E.

Several outages were reported to PG&E just after 6:30 a.m., and it was affecting almost 47,000 customers around 9 a.m.

Most residents affected by the power outage were in unincorporated Placer County: 36, 882. Auburn had 7,813 customers without power. The other communities impacted by the outages are Colfax, Granite Bay, Lincoln, Loomis, Newcastle, Penn Valley, Penryn, Rocklin and Roseville.

PG&E's outage map, which has up-to-date information, showed time of restoration varies for communities, with some expected to get power back around 9:15 a.m., while others could see power return around 11 a.m.

⚠️ 𝐖𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐲

A large power outage is currently affecting more than 47,000 customers across Placer County.



The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is receiving reports of numerous traffic signals that are… pic.twitter.com/Us1OhckkSP — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) June 20, 2026

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said they had recieved reported of traffic signals without power and that some alarm calls are being triggered by the power outages.