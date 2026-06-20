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Thousands in Placer County without power due to unplanned outage

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

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Nearly half of Placer County was without power Saturday morning due to an unplanned outage, according to PG&E. 

Several outages were reported to PG&E just after 6:30 a.m., and it was affecting almost 47,000 customers around 9 a.m. 

Most residents affected by the power outage were in unincorporated Placer County: 36, 882. Auburn had 7,813 customers without power. The other communities impacted by the outages are Colfax, Granite Bay, Lincoln, Loomis, Newcastle, Penn Valley, Penryn, Rocklin and Roseville. 

PG&E's outage map, which has up-to-date information, showed time of restoration varies for communities, with some expected to get power back around 9:15 a.m., while others could see power return around 11 a.m.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said they had recieved reported of traffic signals without power and that some alarm calls are being triggered by the power outages.

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