Sheriff's helicopter crew rescues injured Placer County hiker at mountain lake near Olympic Valley

An injured hiker stuck at a remote alpine lake in the Sierra was rescued by a Placer County Sheriff's helicopter crew this week, the sheriff's office said.

The hiker and a family member was at Needle Lake, situated between Needle Peak and Granite Chief peak west of Olympic Valley and Palisades Tahoe. In a social media post on Friday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said that the hiker had suffered a serious foot injury and was not able make it off the mountain as darkness approached on Wednesday.

The sheriff's Falcon 30 crew helicopter crew was dispatched and within an hour of the hiker's call, the crew was on the ground with him at Needle Lake, the office said. A deputy's body cam video showed a crew members splinting the hiker's injured foot before helping him into the helicopter.

"Thank you, this is incredible what you do," the family member is heard telling the deputy's as the prepare to lift off the mountain.

The hiker and his family member were flown to the Palisades Tahoe parking lot where a waiting ambulance took him to Tahoe Forest Hospital, the office said.

The unidentified hiker's injury was not specified.