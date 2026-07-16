Placer County gas station hit by more than $34,000 in fuel thefts

Two men were arrested after a months-long investigation into tens of thousands of dollars' worth of fuel stolen from a gas station near Dutch Flat, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives said the thefts began in February and happened at least 12 times. Investigators identified several trucks believed to have been used in the crimes.

Then, last Friday, Placer County deputies responded to another report of another possible fuel theft in progress.

When they arrived, deputies found one of the suspected vehicles abandoned. Investigators figured out the suspects had fled in a second vehicle, which was later spotted near Interstate 80 and Cirby Way in Roseville.

The arrest of the one of the suspects in Roseville. Placer County Sheriff's Office

Deputies stopped the vehicle and found large fuel containers in the truck beds, according to the sheriff's office.

Oscar Yordi-Rodriguez, 34, of Las Vegas, and Luis Abreu, 31, of Miami, were arrested on suspicion of theft.

Detectives are still searching for possible additional suspects and investigating whether the men may be connected to other fuel thefts.

No additional details have been released on how the suspects were allegedly stealing the fuel from the station.