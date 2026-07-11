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Driver dies in rural Placer County crash after pursuit

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
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Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

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A driver died Friday night after a chase led to a crash in rural Placer County, authorities said.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said a white Chevrolet Tahoe was seen speeding at the intersection of Gladding and Riosa Road around 8:45 p.m. Friday. 

When a deputy tried to stop the driver, they said the driver took off and reached speeds of about 90 mph on rural roads. Deputies said the pursuit lasted a few minutes.

The driver eventually turned into a field in the area of McCourtney Road and Fleming Road. Deputies lost sight of the driver and were last located by the sheriff's office's helicopter in a remote area.

When deputies reached the area of the crash site, the driver was found to be in need of medical attention. Despite life-saving measures, the driver died at the scene, the sheriff's office said. 

An investigation is underway. The California Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation. 

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