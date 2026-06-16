Lowe hits go-ahead homer, Reynolds connects twice as Pirates rally past Athletics for 6-5 victory

Brandon Lowe hit a tiebreaking homer in the ninth inning, Bryan Reynolds went deep from both sides of the plate and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied from an early four-run deficit to beat the Athletics 6-5 on Tuesday night.

Reynolds finished with four hits, three RBIs and three runs scored. Ryan O'Hearn also had three hits for the Pirates (37-37), who had lost eight of 10.

Zack Gelof went 3 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs for the A's, extending his hitting streak to 20 games — the longest active run in the majors.

With the score tied 5-all, Lowe squared up a slider from Elvis Alvarado (2-1) and drove it over the right-field wall for his 18th homer, snapping a 1-for-18 slump.

Reynolds, batting right-handed, connected on his first homer of the night in the sixth, sending a flyball to straightaway center for a solo shot. Endy Rodríguez hit an RBI single later in the inning, leaving Pittsburgh down 4-3.

Gelof launched a solo homer in the bottom half before Reynolds, batting left-handed this time, crushed his second homer of the night in the seventh — a two-run shot that tied it at 5 and gave him his ninth career multihomer game.

Reynolds extended his on-base streak to 23 games, the second-longest current run in the majors.

Mason Montgomery (2-1) threw a hitless eighth, striking out two, before Gregory Soto closed out the ninth to earn his 11th save.

Pirates starter Mitch Keller gave up five runs — four earned — and five hits while striking out seven in 5 1/3 innings.

Lawrence Butler hit an RBI double that gave the Athletics a 4-0 lead in the first. Gelof knocked in a run with an infield single, and two more scored on a throwing error by first baseman Spencer Horwitz.

A's starter Jack Perkins struck out six in five innings. He allowed three runs and six hits.

Pirates RHP Braxton Ashcraft (5-3, 3.30 ERA) faces RHP Aaron Civale (5-2, 4.20) in the series finale Wednesday.

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