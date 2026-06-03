Over 14,000 PG&E customers affected by power outage in Nevada County

Thousands of people were without power due to a Pacific Gas & Electric outage in Nevada County on Wednesday evening.

PG&E's online outage map shows more than 14,100 customers were without electricity due to an unplanned outage that was first reported at 5:52 p.m.

The map shows the outage stretches north from the Colfax area and past Nevada City to the southern end of Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park.

The cause of the outage has not yet been determined. The company said it has a team working to identify damaged sections of its electrical system in order to determine any necessary repairs.

PG&E estimates full restoration during the overnight hours by 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

No further information was available.