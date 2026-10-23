PG&E alerts Northern California customers of "likely" power shutoffs

PG&E is alerting customers across seven Northern California counties of likely Public Safety Power Shutoffs, with impacts expected to begin Friday night.

The company says gusty winds and dry air, grass, and brush create conditions that may raise the risk of wildfires, necessitating the possible shutoffs.

According to PG&E, the counties that will be impacted are Butte, Lake, Napa, Shasta, Solano, Sonoma, and Yolo.

The utility provider said that a total of 644 customers are currently expected to be impacted by the shutoffs, which would last into Saturday if put into effect.

PG&E also said that the amount of counties and customers included in the shutoffs could change depending on weather conditions.