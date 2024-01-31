Watch CBS News
PG&E outage impacts nearly 2,500 West Sacramento customers during storm

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO — Nearly 2,500 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in West Sacramento were without power Wednesday night as an atmospheric river was dumping heavy rain across the valley.

The West Sacramento Police Department said a PG&E transformer blew along Del Monte Street.

According to PG&E's outage map on its website, the outage was affecting 2,489 customers. The utility company said it has a crew assessing the outage and the estimated time for restoration was 9:15 p.m.

A storm began moving into the region on Wednesday. The wet weather is expected to stick around until early next week.

Heavy rain and winds are expected across interior Northern California while the Sierra Nevada is expected to get another major dumping of snow.

First published on January 31, 2024 / 6:38 PM PST

