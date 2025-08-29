Watch CBS News
Peter Fire in Lake County prompts evacuation order, warnings near Kelseyville

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Brandon Downs

CBS San Francisco

A wildfire burning in Lake County near Kelseyville has prompted evacuation orders and warnings on Friday afternoon. 

Cal Fire said the Peter Fire is holding at about 47 acres off Adobe Creek Road, west of Carder Road. Crews reported a moderate rate of spread and short-range spotting. The fire was threatening multiple structures, firefighters said. 

As of 1:45 p.m., the fire was 5% contained.

An evacuation order was issued for Adobe Creek Road, Zone KEL-E150. Zones KEL-E151, KEL-E140, LAK-E125 and LAK-E139 are under evacuation warnings. 

UPDATE 08/29/2025 1:05 PM EVACUATION WARNINGS for zones: KEL-E151 KEL-E140 LAK-E139 Prepare to leave now. ORDER...

Posted by Lake County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 29, 2025

Cal Fire requested 15 engines, six dozers, five water tenders, two crews, fire air tankers, three helicopters and one air tactical aircraft to the scene. Additional resources continue to arrive at the scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

