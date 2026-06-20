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Person shot in Old Sacramento arrested in connection with felony warrant

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

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Sacramento police said a person believed to have been shot in Old Sacramento was arrested on a felony warrant on Saturday. 

According to police, there were reports of a shooting near Firehouse Alley and K Street in Old Sacramento, around 2 a.m. 

Officers who arrived at the scene found evidence of a shooting but did not find any injured people. 

Police were later notified that a person who had been shot showed up at a Natomas fire station and was taken to a hospital. Investigators suspect the person was injured in the Old Sacramento shooting, and police said the person had an outstanding felony warrant and was also arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of ammunition. 

Police said they are still investigating the shooting. 

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