Person shot in Old Sacramento arrested in connection with felony warrant

Sacramento police said a person believed to have been shot in Old Sacramento was arrested on a felony warrant on Saturday.

According to police, there were reports of a shooting near Firehouse Alley and K Street in Old Sacramento, around 2 a.m.

Officers who arrived at the scene found evidence of a shooting but did not find any injured people.

Police were later notified that a person who had been shot showed up at a Natomas fire station and was taken to a hospital. Investigators suspect the person was injured in the Old Sacramento shooting, and police said the person had an outstanding felony warrant and was also arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Police said they are still investigating the shooting.