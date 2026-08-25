Man pulled from American River in Rancho Cordova airlifted to hospital

A man was airlifted to a hospital after being pulled from the American River in Rancho Cordova, officials said Tuesday afternoon.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said crews had responded around 3:30 to a report of a person in the water near Hagan Community and Ancil Hoffman parks in the Rancho Cordova area.

Metro Fire said they were told a man was seen floating downstream. Crews located the man after about an hour of searching.

Sacramento Metro Fire

Metro Fire said the man was taken to a local hospital by air ambulance.

Authorities have not released additional information about the person's condition or what led to his being in the water.

"Metro Fire reminds everyone recreating in or near the American River to always wear a properly fitted life jacket," the agency said in a statement. "Moving water can be cold, swift and unpredictable, and a life jacket provides critical protection in an emergency.