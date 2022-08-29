Watch CBS News
Person climbs up electrical tower in south Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Crews are working to get a person down from an electrical tower they climbed up in Sacramento on Monday morning.

The scene is near Stockton Boulevard and Mack Road.

Sacramento Fire crews and law enforcement officers are at the scene to try and get the person down safely.

Drivers should expect heavy traffic in the area as road closures are in place. 

